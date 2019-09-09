We have a virus that is being grown in the fields of our society. This virus affects us all and is sometimes fatal. Ignorance, apathy, complacency, greed and denial are fertilizing this virus. There is no guaranteed cure for this virus.
The virus I speak of is racism. Although there is no guaranteed cure, it can be controlled as follows:
- Those infected should be isolated through public notification of their disease, as we do with other viruses affecting the population.
- We must replace ignorance with education.
- We must replace apathy with emotional involvement.
- We must replace complacency with never accepting anything less than what is mandated.
- We must hold those people accountable who profit by the continuance of this virus through fear, greed, misinformation and divisive tactics.
- We must replace denial by standing up and acknowledging the existence of this virus and the negative effect it has on our communities and our nation.
This toxic virus comes in many disguises, therefore, we must be forever vigilant. We must attack this virus wherever and whenever it is found. We must not be distracted by the loud noises of denial and misdirection.
Remember, "Be not afraid of the thunder; for it is the lightning that does the damage."
Thomas Goodlow, Kokomo
