I am a widow and retired Delco radio employee. I would like to add my endorsement to the Kokomo fire and police departments in voting for Tyler Moore for mayor.
Tyler is highly qualified for matters that need to get cleaned up in Kokomo. Being a county commissioner, he is up to speed on what is going on in the community. He is an honest man and I believe he will carry those traits in his decision-making for our citizens.
Homeless issues, public safety, economic development, just to name a few, are all things he will strive to improve. We need a man like Tyler Moore for our mayor. Please vote for him on Nov. 5.
Bonnie Butler, Kokomo
