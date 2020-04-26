April is Sexual Assault Awareness month across the nation. Agencies like Family Service Association spotlight the work we do year round to mitigate sexual assault. We advocate for cultural change as much as we advocate for survivors. A campus survey conducted in 2019, found that almost 1 in 4 undergraduate women experienced some form of sexual assault at 33 of the nation’s major universities.
Indiana is ranked 4th in the nation for reported sexual assault of high school girls, and 1 in 5 Indiana women experience sexual assault. People of all identities have been a target of sexual assault including men. Nationally 1 in 6 men have experienced sexual assault either as a child or as an adult.
Unfortunately, individuals with disabilities, women of color and the LGBTQIA+ are at the greatest risk to experience sexual assault and these demographics experience the poorest outcomes. Legal outcomes are almost as horrifying as the statistics for victimization. The vast majority of individuals do not report for a myriad of reasons. Most survivors know and have a relationship with the perpetrator of their sexual assault - be it through work, church, school or as a partner. That is one reason, reporting is problematic. Survivors are often silenced and even shamed when not believed. It should not be this way.
Due to the way our legal system investigates to determine if evidence exists that, a crime was committed, and tries sex crimes in court; only 2% of perpetrators will serve jail time. For some survivors, the legal process – whether it ends with their statement or a formal investigation by law enforcement or actually going to trial – is an experience that treats them more like a suspect than a victim. Most cannot provide evidence that a crime happened. That is very different from proving the sexual assault did not happen. This leaves survivors feeling not believed. Family Service Association of Howard County understands the systematic and societal obstacles a survivor of sexual assault experiences. We provide free, survivor driven, victim centered and trauma informed advocacy through the legal and medical system as well as the individual path to emotional healing. We start by believing.
Family Service Association of Howard County has marked Sexual Assault Awareness Month for years with the Angel Walk at IUK. We will reschedule the event when it is safe again for all of us to be together. However, we are still here even during COVID-19 to support individuals in crisis. If you want to learn more about the work we do in the communities that we serve to support survivors of sexual assault, please go to our website: fsahc.org. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, we are available 24/7 and can be reached at 877-482-4222.
Heidi Wright, Family Service Association of Howard County
