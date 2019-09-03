We still can learn from Ryan White
Thirty-two years ago I watched on the evening news, much like the majority of this state and nation, Ryan White’s first day at Hamilton Heights Middle School. It was when this story of fear, misunderstanding, hate and misinformation turned into a story of love, hope, compassion and triumph – all because of one amazing human spirit.
It also proved that education, conversation and compassion can prevail over fear and misinformation.
I recently spent a short amount of time with former Indiana Health Commissioner Woody Myers, as he spoke about how he and his staff educated the towns of Cicero, Atlanta and Arcadia about the facts of HIV/AIDS. I couldn’t help but drift back in time to when I was watching this story unfold through daily newspaper articles and local TV news outlets. Ryan’s life was short but his impact was powerful then and now.
In brief, if you are unaware, Ryan contracted HIV in 1984 by being given contaminated blood while treating his hemophilia. I think it goes without saying but the world was a lot different in 1984. I was 5. To say the general public’s understanding of AIDS in 1984 was lacking might be the greatest understatement of the last 40 years.
Compounding these worries and fears back then was the unwillingness of public officials to properly educate the public. Because of this, misinformation ruled the day, and because of that, people became terrified of this fatal disease. That fear and misinformation along with the severity of HIV/AIDS lead to a panic and added unneeded stress to those suffering during the AIDS Epidemic.
When people are scared, we tend to panic. When we are scared sometimes we act and say irrational things. Even worse, sometimes when we are scared, people can do regrettable things. As a result of what I would imagine was intense fear, the city of Kokomo, the Western School Corp., and some in the community shunned Ryan and his family. It got so bad that one terrifying evening someone fired shots into his home.
Ryan, his mom, and this story captivated the world in the mid- to late ‘80s as the first non-homosexual many of us ever learned about was living with AIDS. The fact he lived in Indiana was a connection. But not as much as the simple fact that we were both kids. I remember thinking, AIDS?
How could a kid have gotten AIDS?
I wasn’t alone in thinking that way.
Therefore, the rest of his short life he spent educating the entire world, and even more importantly dispelling many of the myths associated with AIDS and HIV. I was 7 years old when I first heard about Ryan White in school. I was 8 years old, two and a half hours northeast watching, reading and talking with everyone about the facts of the story.
Thirty-two years ago on Aug. 31, 1987, my family and I huddled around the TV, watching on the evening news as the town of Cicero didn’t just welcome Ryan and his family but embrace him. I’ll never forget, in an almost made for TV moment, seeing that unknown girl run towards him and give him a hug. As the weeks turned into months, I watched with the ease in which Ryan interacted with his peers. He was just a normal kid from Indiana wrapped up in an enormous moment in society.
Thanks to Dr. Woody Myers and his team at the Indiana Department of Health, I, along with all students in Indiana beginning in 1987, Hamilton Heights in particular, were not scared of Ryan. I didn’t really understand what was happening. I felt I had been taught as much as anyone at that time about what AIDS was, how you contracted it, and how it was spread. How could these adults not understand these simple truths and allow him to go to school?
The AIDS epidemic was a horrible situation for all involved. But because of the grace in which Ryan White lived his life, we all gained a better understanding of HIV and AIDS. As a contemporary of Ryan, I would like to express my gratitude to him and his family. I hope we as a nation can continue to learn and remember the lessons from Ryan. Not just about AIDS but as being people.
Ken Tucker, Westfield
