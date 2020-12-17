Welcome to the politics of the 1830s!
Our congressman, Jim Banks, chose to support the Texas lawsuit to overturn votes from the November 2020 election in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Our congressman, Jim Banks, chose to begin the erosion of our democracy.
Our congressman, Jim Banks, chose to destroy the sanctity of our right to vote.
Our congressman, Jim Banks, chose political party over country.
Our congressman, Jim Banks, chose to end the dignity of our system of self-government.
Our congressman, Jim Banks, cynically assumes that by 2022 we will have forgotten.
Don Sexton, Columbia City
