Why, in the middle of the largest health crisis in over 100 years, do the Democrats blame Trump for the coronavirus?
Last week at a CNN drive-in town hall, Joe Biden said, “If the president had done his job from the beginning the people would still be alive, all of them. I’m not making this up. Just look at the data, look at the data.”
In a CNN interview on Sept. 9, Biden said it is “disgusting” and “almost criminal” that President Donald Trump knew of the serious risk posed by coronavirus in February and then downplayed its threat in March.
On Jan. 16 the administration says the U.S. will screen passengers arriving from Wuhan Province, China. On Jan. 21 the first case of the coronavirus is confirmed in the U.S. On Jan. 29 the White House creates a coronavirus task force, headed by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. On Jan. 31 President Trump issues an executive order blocking entry to the U.S. from anyone who has been in China in the past 14 days. The order takes effect on Feb. 2.
Joe Biden on the day after the president announced the travel restrictions tweeted that “We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science, not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency.”
On Feb. 24 Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi downplayed the coronavirus threat when she toured San Francisco’s Chinatown. Nancy Pelosi said she was there “to combat fear and that everything is fine here." She was encouraging people to shop in Chinatown because the area had been decimated because of people’s fear of the coronavirus. On April 1 The Washington Post reported that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio downplayed the coronavirus eight times that month with a mix of facts and false statements.
America typically pulls together as a country during a time of crisis. Remember 9/11 or Pearl Harbor? So what has changed? The coronavirus was weaponized by the Democrats.
In the fervor to oust President Trump they have put their politics and hate for Trump over country. That is why the Democrats during the worst health crisis in our lifetime blame Trump for coronavirus. The real blame should go to China, which downplayed and even covered up the true danger of the coronavirus. China stopped domestic flights from Wuhan but continued international flights including to the U.S.
Michael Hart, Kokomo
