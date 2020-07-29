Wear mask for others’ safety
“This is a free country and I have a constitutional right to wear or not wear whatever I want!” This is a refrain I have heard on many occasions recently. So, what does our Constitution say about mandatory wearing of masks?
The Preamble to our Constitution states: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, ESTABLISH JUSTICE, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the GENERAL WELFARE …, do ordain and establish this Constitution …” (Emphasis mine).
Two comments about the Preamble: first, it states that the purpose of the Constitution is to promote the general welfare of all citizens of the United States. Since it is now scientifically and medically demonstrated that wearing a mask is, indeed, part of protecting everyone from the spread of the COVID-19 virus, mandating the wearing of a mask by everyone is promoting the general welfare of all the citizens. So, if citizens are not interested in voluntarily wearing a mask to protect others, then it is within the right of our governments (national, state, and local) to require masks to be worn.
Secondly, wearing masks protects others from getting sick, so requiring masks to be worn is part of establishing justice. Requiring masks is just and right because many of us do not want to be exposed to the possibility of being infected and dying from the sickness. Claiming a right to not wear what protects others from sickness is not justice for those who do not want to be exposed to sickness and possible death.
Our Constitution does, indeed, support the government in requiring that which will help ensure or promote safety and justice for everyone.
However, we might wish that all citizens would want to live by the Golden Rule: “In everything do to others as you would have them do to you; for this is the law and the prophets” (Matthew 7:12). I will wear a mask to protect others, and I hope you will, too.
D. Bruce Roberts, Kokomo
