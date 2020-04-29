Making my weekly trek to the grocery store, I wore my mask and rubber gloves. As I went through my list and quickly searched the shelves, I noticed that 80-plus% of the shoppers were not wearing masks and gloves.
Having just returned from Texas, I had become used to seeing everyone with masks at the grocery stores. The negligence of seeing few masks and ignoring the 6-foot markers on the floor really hit me when I was going through the line awaiting my turn with the cashier.
As I looked at her, I couldn’t help but notice how tired she was. Wearing safety gear for who knows how many hours, her eyes appeared weary and her hair was beginning to be somewhat frazzled.
There she stood with mask and rubber gloves, protecting shoppers who for the most part had not taken time to protect her by following the safety guidelines.
There she stood for hours, probably hot and sweaty, making it possible for all of us to buy groceries.
As I thanked her, I thought to myself, this cashier is one of the persons who Jesus referred to as being a servant of all ... serving all those wearing masks and all those who thoughtlessly were without masks and rubber gloves. I pray she went home and got the rest she deserved, and I pray that someone without a mask and gloves did not send her home with the coronavirus.
Thanks to all those servants who are giving of themselves so that we are not without the necessities of life. To you who reap of their service, please respect them and thank them by wearing a mask and, if available, wearing rubber gloves. This pandemic is not over!
Fred Dorisse, Kokomo
