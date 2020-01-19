I just read the Kokomo Tribune story on the new Dollar General Store coming to the north end of Kokomo. Even though I don't shop at Dollar General often, I think it is about time something is done in the north end. Hopefully Dollar General will take care of this new building and lot. It will be great to see some new development come to this area.
Doc's Restaurant should have been torn down long ago! For many, many years nothing has been done in the north end. Past city administrations didn't care of do anything north of the old Bargain Center store. While we are thinking about the north end of Kokomo, we need to do something about the old, vacant Marsh store, as well as the buildings across the street from Marsh on Washington Street and the dilapidated houses to the south of Marsh on North Street. Cleaning this up will do wonders for the north end.
We are excited and encouraged to see someone taking an interest in this area and feel this will make it cleaner and fresher. Hopefully this will be the beginning of better things to come in this area.
Theodore Jeffers Jr., Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.