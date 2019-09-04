It seems as all announced Democratic candidates running for president are proposing to forgive student loans. Whatever happened to the idea that when you applied for that loan, you knew you had an obligation to repay that loan?
Now it sounds like good political banter to propose wiping out these loans and promise free health care for anyone living in America, but in reality there is a cost for all Americans, not just the ones who stand to benefit from these ideas.
What about all the people who worked hard and sacrificed and paid back their loans and scraped to pay for health care? Maybe they should get a rebate.
Col. Bill Smyser, Kokomo
