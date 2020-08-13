From paragraph to paragraph, word to word, to every time he appears in print, columnist John Krull, director of the Franklin College School of Journalism, uses every opportunity to slam President Trump. He says only negative things, and never writes one positive thing about Trump.
And what is his purpose? If he is intending to show us the full picture of Trump, he is failing. He cannot show a complete man by showing only one side of him. Do not our lives have two sides - our failures, yes, but also our successes? Isn't that the way you are? Do you want someone to portray you as a sum total only of things you have said and done that you would like to forget?
The Pharisees tried the same tactic with Jesus. He explained them this way: "...the mouth speaks what the heart is full of." And "... an evil man brings evil things out of the evil stored up in him." For John Krull, if his mouth is speaking what is in his heart, he must be full of hatred for President Trump, which is what causes him to dwell on all of the negativity. It must be ruinous to store up so much one-sided dislike for someone else.
If Mr. Krull is going to write about President Trump, he needs to be honest and present the full man. An honest person will not hold back the side that will not help what he is trying to sell. If Mr. Krull is not aware of President Trump's good side, then he has serious issues. If he is aware of it and refuses to acknowledge that fact, then he is no more than a deceiver, and his column does not merit the time we would take to read it.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
