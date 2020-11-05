As prescribed in the U.S. Constitution, American presidents are elected not directly by the people but by the people's electors, known as the Electoral College. Its purpose was to assure equal representation, starting with the original 13 colonies - now our states.
Without the Electoral College, states like Indiana with smaller populations would have their affairs decided by other states simply because more people lived there, live California, New York, etc.
A "popular vote" election is precisely what the framers of the Constitution wanted to avoid. Also, most certainly perceived political advantage is not a valid reason to violate the U.S. Constitution.
Glenn Grundmann, Kokomo
