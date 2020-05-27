A frequent letter writer continues to call for us to respect President Trump and recognize his “goodness." The question remains: What goodness?
Let us remember that President Trump is known for publicly cheating on his three wives. He is responsible for 16 major business failures, including six major bankruptcies. His reputation as a "successful businessman" coming solely from playing one on TV.
He cannot get a business loan from any legitimate American or European bank. His business loans come from banks like Deutsche Bank and the Bank of Cyprus. Banks that are known for laundering the "dirty money" of Russian oligarchs. This explains his fight to hide his tax returns from us. In addition, it explains his fawning over Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the oligarchs, every time they meet.
Nor, can he be considered a Christian, just because he quotes the Bible occasionally and speaks words comforting to religious conservatives. How many times has he given up his Sunday golf games for going to church instead? His border policies separating families are best described as immoral and anti-Christian.
Donald Trump needed foreign interference to win the presidential election. Something President Putin admitted to providing when asked directly at the Helsinki Conference. Something which President Putin continues providing today. Which provides another reason for President Trump to fawn over President Putin.
President Trump's policies fail us daily. His southern border Wall is easily cut through and is easily climbed over with the proper equipment. He has failed to help his faithful followers cope with their failure to achieve their "American Dreams." Instead, he has chosen to reward his wealthy friends for their efforts, crushing his followers "American Dreams."
Remember that 83% of the benefits of his tax cut went to the wealthiest 1% and their highly profitable corporations. It left only a trickle of benefits for his more numerous loyal followers.
President Trump continues to fail us with his botched response to COVID-19. His repeated failures and repeated lies have made the USA the laughing stock of the world today.
So, again, what “goodness” is there to recognize?
Glen Boise, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.