Since the presidential campaign of 2016, I have continued to wonder why the media have queried over why the president makes such asinine, irrelevant and vacuous statements.
That is, there seems to be curiosity about why President Trump chooses to use so much hyperbole, outright untruths and exhibits such paranoia about himself and his message: “I was voted Michigan’s Man of the Year,” “the biggest inauguration audience ever,” “I know more about ISIS than the generals,” ad infinitum. Early on there were some rumblings of mental incompetency, possible mental disorders and maybe personality dysfunction.
President Trump exhibits the traits that are described in the DSM 5 as indicative of narcissistic personality disorder, sociopathy and paranoia. There is more descriptive diagnosis that was put forth by the psychologist Eric Fromm in 1965. This diagnostic term is malignant narcissism. This disorder was further refined and delineated by Dr. Otto Kernberg.
This disorder includes descriptors such as little or no empathy for others’ feelings and emotions, a sense of entitlement, inflated sense of self-importance, a significant need for attention and adoration, and arrogance, to name a few.
We don’t have to continue to ask why Trump would say that. It is for the purpose of self-aggrandizement. His speech and agenda are neither complext nor indecipherable. It agrees with his personality and how he wants to project himself. When challenged he becomes quite bellicose, lashes out and attempts to humiliate his detractors. He is often reminiscent of a young child.
As we proceed toward another presidential election, we might want to consider whether following someone like Trump is wise and beneficial to the country. It is hoped that our current populace is wise enough to consider what elements are truly important for a great nation. Screaming accolades at rallies may have a cult like feeling of unity but simply reflect seething anger, resentment and a hope that each of their vested interests is acknowledged and implemented regardless of the impact on the nation as a whole.
We do not want to further embarrass ourselves before the world and diminish our ability to lead proudly.
Kent Land, Russiaville
