To Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young of Indiana:
I am not sophisticated enough to understand your personal interests and ambitions. But, I do understand that you are elected and paid to lead and serve the United States of America.
Constitutionally, part of your job is to protect the nation from a rogue executive branch emasculating the other two branches of government and eroding the Constitution. Having lived under a tyrannical king, the founders were keen on that point.
You are failing miserably. You will not call out any lie or outrage from the White House, no matter how pernicious. You are lackeys and impotent yes men, not real senators. America is weakened, our enemies are licking their chops over picking our bones. Our allies have been injured, insulted and alienated. America is humiliated, pitied and mocked by the entire rest of the world. Racial minorities are overtly persecuted. Peaceful protesters in Washington, D.C., were violently attacked to facilitate a presidential photo op. The president wants the U.S. military to occupy U.S. cities.
Where is truth, dignity, honor and patriotism?
Ronald Nesler, New Harmony
