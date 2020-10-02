How bizarre! It was Tuesday, June 30, 1959, Cubs vs. Cardinals at Wrigley Field, 4th inning.
Stan Musial batting with a 3-1 count; Bob Anderson's next pitch hits catcher Sammy Taylor and Umpire Vic Delmore and goes to the backstop. Taylor thinks it's a foul ball, Ump. Delmore signals ball four and Musial goes to first; Anderson and Taylor argue it's a foul ball.
Batboy gets ball, hands to a field announcer. Musial heads toward second base; Ump hands a new ball to Taylor; Anderson see's Musial, takes new ball from Taylor and throws to second baseman Tony Taylor, throw sails over Taylor's head into center field; Musial rounds second.
Meanwhile third baseman Alvin Dark comes in, grabs the "live" ball from the announcer and throws to shortstop Ernie Banks, who tags out a surprised Musial. An argument ensues; the decision is Musial is safe at first, out at second; the Cardinals continue the game under protest, the live ball should have been dead when it reached the bat boy; it all becomes mute when the Cardinals end up winning the game 4-1.
Years later Dark said "it was a mess". Umpire Delmore's contract was not renewed for the next season, the National League citing a "lack of confidence" in him.
Poor presidential candidate Joe Biden, like those Major Leaguers, he doesn't seem to know which ball is in play. And the Democrats keep running him!
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
