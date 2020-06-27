I am a white man, 72 years of age. I am a Christian, imperfect but still a Christian. I too am deeply concerned about our nation and our future.
I believe there should be equality among all people under the law and under God. I believe if Jesus were on earth today he would be marching the streets. The churches are the modern-day Pharisees of old, preaching love and peace and brotherhood while hating minorities in their hearts. The church sat for hundreds of years and did nothing, which continues today.
Look what white men and our leaders did to the Indians who now still stuffer. I heard a Black minister say he could forgive anyone of racism except the church. Our president is clearly a racist, if not by act by no action and apathy.
How many people have to die to see the truth? It's gone on for years and centuries. What you allow is what will continue.
I was in Sunday school one time in Tennessee and a man used the "N-word." I said you can't say that here in God's house. He was a retired state trooper.
White people are in need of a change of heart to grow and bless our nation.
James D. Brunk, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.