Once again I am faced with calling out John Krull for his article in Friday's Tribune.
The Constitution says, "A majority vote of the House of Representatives is required to bring impeachment charges." So right now, Nancy Pelosi is afraid to put it to a vote but is going ahead "full steam."
Were the charges to be brought after a majority vote, our president would be able to have his counsel present, subpoena witnesses, cross-examine witnesses, which is only fair and just, as in any trial in the United States. The letter from Pat Cipollone, therefore, was not an "odd piece of work" but a legal answer to Pelosi's illegal proceedings. And especially after learning of the link between Adam Schiff and the so-called "whistleblower." Quite suspicious!
If you will recall, the "fake news" media actually started calling for impeachment the day after the president was elected - the Democrats were so upset about Hillary's loss and his election. I have seen sound bites from CNN, MSNBC, and others from "day one," calling for his impeachment (they must get the "sentence of the day" because every news outlet will mimic the same wording exactly).
The first phase of a terrific trade agreement with China was worked-out today - where is all the news coverage about that? It will especially help the farmers, but will be good for all of us. Why aren't you cheering that?
Why are his tax returns anybody's business? He is a very successful businessman, with gains and losses. Whose business is it as to what he paid in taxes? You know the IRS doesn't let anyone "get away with anything."
So Mr. Krull thinks that our president is "a man experiencing a meltdown." He sure doesn't look like that. We listened to his speech last night in Minneapolis and again tonight in Louisiana (after working on the China trade deal for so many hours and then having a press conference) - what energy, what stamina! We were all listening with "bated breath." He's not exactly "an angry old man howling at the wind."
I'm sorry for you, Mr. Krull. You live in a great country, and life has gotten so much better for so many people, just in the last 2.5 years. Why don't you revel in that instead of always demeaning our president?
Pat Duchane, Kokomo
