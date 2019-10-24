Once again Kokomo’s current city clerk, Brenda Brunnemer Ott, is asking for your support this election. Brenda’s Brunnemer family in total has more than 60 years of service dedicated to the cty of Kokomo and the Howard County area.
Brenda’s late father Robert Brunnemer retired after 25 years as a Kokomo firefighter. Brenda’s now 92-year-old mother Regina Brunnemer served numerous years in the county courthouse, including two terms as county recorder.
Brenda’s own service to the community not only includes her time as the city clerk but also as a deputy recorder. Brenda bases her reputation on her years of experience and her willingness to support the needs of all individuals, regardless of party affiliation. You would be hard pressed to find any present or past city officials who would say any different. Her primary goals have always been to lend support to the needs of the community and citizens of Kokomo to the best of her ability.
So when you see Brenda’s bright green signs around town, keep her in mind when you go to the polls and ask yourself, "Why not Brunnemer Ott?"
Sandy Snodgrass, Kokomo
