The Kokomo Tribune was given a "tip" that led the newspaper to publish unflattering remarks Councilman Greg Jones had expressed about certain members of society back in 2015.
The Tribune published the story of the discovery and the remarks for the world to see. Councilman Jones answered the story by saying he had moved on from the time of the remarks, and he no longer believed that way.
But some people the same as called him a liar and demanded his head, which they got when he resigned from the council.
Why didn't the "tipster" and the Tribune go to Councilman Jones in private, confront him with his remarks, and ask for an explanation? He would have told them the same things he said to the public, they should have believed him, and that would have been the end of it.
Councilman Jones could have continued on as a councilman. His actions would have revealed whether he had actually moved on, and if those actions appeared that he hadn't, then would have been the time to ask for his resignation. If he had indeed told the truth and moved on his actions would have reflected that, and he could have gone on and served his term honorably. But it was not handled that way.
Jeff Hatton, Greentown
