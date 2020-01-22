Early last week our entire community saw the hideous comments made by Republican District 4 City Councillor Greg Jones when his personal, privacy settings-protected Facebook posts from 2015 made their way to local media outlets. Jones had represented District 4 for 13 days.
We weren’t the only ones horrified by his comments, and our hearts still ache for the individuals not only in District 4, but in our entire community who have endured hate from small-minded individuals for generations. Mr. Jones relinquishing his seat after 17 days is a gesture, but it is not good enough. Until we live in a community where everyone is seen as equal, where everyone is fairly represented, and where people are willing to see differences as opportunities to learn and connect with each other, we have work to do. We sincerely hope Greg Jones keeps his promise to reach out to our Muslim and LGBTQ+ neighbors.
The Kokomo community deserves leaders who value them and respect them. We are proud of the many who stepped up and voiced their distaste for what he said, and from that courage we saw change. If our community members continue to speak out on issues they care about, we will continue to see a brighter future for District 4, and for all of Kokomo.
The role of an elected official is to serve his or her constituents, all constituents. It is our sincere hope that the person chosen to replace Mr. Jones on behalf of the Republican Party will be open-minded, and will take the time to understand the diversity and needs of the district, especially considering they won’t have actually been elected by the citizens.
Dara Johnson, Howard County Democratic Party chairwoman
