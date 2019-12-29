I had a great gift given to me from a complete stranger on my morning walk this week. I am nearly 80 years old.
I was beside the Armstrong Landon building on Main Street. I heard a man say, "Sir." I looked over and there was a stranger in his car. "I love you," he said.
I said, "Thank you." And he drove away.
That more than raised me the rest of my day!
Wouldn't it be nice if all of us weren't too embarrassed to say they love strangers?
Larry Little, Kokomo
