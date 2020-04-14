There are many people who get annoyed with my constant writing about and being critical of pro-life politicians and the pro-life establishment for their immoral strategy to end the slaughter of 3,000 of our most vulnerable and innocent citizens in their mother's womb every day for the last 47 years, which amounts to nothing more than a tolerance for this holocaust.
The all or nothing solutions that abolitionists offer that I personally espouse somehow wrankle their feathers. I get it. I didn't change my mind overnight, but I am so thankful for those people who convinced me otherwise.
For those of you who still support that incremental, flawed and immoral strategy of the last 47 years, please just ask yourself a simple question,: Would our Creator God have us tolerate this insidious holocaust for all these years?
We are murdering babies! Let that sink in. Human abortion is not a mere political issue to be debated, using these innocent babies as mere pawns for political gain, it is a moral issue that needs to end immediately. Abolitionists are simply asking for equal justice for all innocent life without exception. Human abortion is murder. Treat it like any other murder. You can't regulate murder.
You have to be taught that it is OK to have exceptions to murder. You have to be taught that it is OK to regulate murder. You have to be taught that it is OK to compromise God's enduring commands. You have to be taught that it is OK to murder your child!
Michael J. Amatuzzo, Kokomo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.