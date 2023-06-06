Poppy Drive was a success
The American Legion Auxiliary Kokomo Unit #6 would like to thank everyone who donated to the annual Poppy Drive during the month of May. The poppy honors hospitalized and disabled veterans who handcraft the red, crepe paper flowers. Making poppies provides a financial and therapeutic benefit to the veterans, as well as a benefiting of thousands of other veterans and their families through donations collected.
Kokomo Unit #6 wants the residents of Kokomo and the surrounding communities to know how much we appreciate your generous donations. Thanks to you, we had a very successful Poppy Drive this year, and we will be able to continue to meet the needs of our veterans.
We want to thank the businesses who gave us permission to collect donations. They are Body Unlimited, Crume Evans Insurance, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, Frittatas Restaurant, Handy Hardware, Haynes Community Federal Credit Union, Haynes International Inc., Mane Attraction Beauty Salon, Sharpsville United Methodist Church, Solidarity Federal Credit Union, Stellantis (Chrysler) Corporation at all gates, Texas Roadhouse, Tyler Pfoss Chiropractor, UAW Local 685.
Thank you, Mayor Tyler Moore, for signing the proclamation declaring the month May 2023 as "Poppy Days." The residents of Kokomo are caring people, and have shown it again by honoring our veterans through their generous donations.
Elaine Hornstein, Poppy Chairman
American Legion Auxiliary
Kokomo Unit #6
