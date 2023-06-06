Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low around 55F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Low around 55F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.