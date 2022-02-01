Think about your favorite teacher/administrator/school counselor/coach from when you were in school. Think about WHY they were your favorite.
My guess is — if you’re really honest with yourself — the reason they made an impact on you wasn’t because they taught you that a^2+b^2=c^2, the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell or how to cite sources in APA or MLA format.
I bet for those of you who picture a choir director or coach, it isn’t because they taught you to read 4/4 time signature, made you run wind sprints or whatever thing they were technically paid to do. My guess is, if you’re really honest with yourself, it’s because you knew that they cared about you. Not the grade in their report card, not the stat in the scorebook, not the trophy or the perfect attendance, but YOU.
Sure, those things mattered and they probably pushed you to be your best, but that wasn’t because the state told them to, it was because they cared about YOU.
I had amazing teachers in middle school and high school. I had amazing adminstrators. I had people who showed up for me when the people who were supposed to, didn’t. They checked in on me, they called me on my crap when I wasn’t doing the right thing, they let me cry about whatever stupid boy I was sad about that month.
If I got in a fight with my mom (as all teenage girls do) they listened to me vent and then reminded me that my mom loved me, wanted what was best for me and even if I couldn’t see it then, she was probably right. They are the reason I chose to go into education. They are the reason I ignored them when they said that education is a mess in Indiana. I wanted to be for my students what they were for me.
If this bill, HB1134 that is moving from the House on to the Senate, if this bill passes, I won’t be able to be that educator. I won’t be able to check in on my students. I won’t be able to do more than teach them math or schedule their classes. You know what all of that stuff that impacted me was? Social-emotional. You know what teaching kids to work hard, have grit, have a growth mindset, be an kind and empathetic person is? Social-emotional.
I got out of the classroom because I felt so confined by just worrying about standards and teaching a subject that kids didn’t care about because they had so many bigger problems in their lives than how to solve for x.
I wanted to be able to focus on what I knew made me a good teacher, what made a class full of sassy, apathetic 13 year olds call me “mom.” So I became a counselor. I knew I would have to do scheduling and testing and those things, but that was worth it because I would also be able to help kids, be there for kids and motivate them so that the next person trying to teach them how to find a missing side on a right triangle wouldn’t feel like they were teaching into a sea of apathy.
If this bill passes, I won’t be able to do that. I have wanted to be an educator my entire life. Literally for as long as I can remember. From being Ella Exclamation Point at my kindergarten graduation with Mrs. Lynn Saunders, to dancing and singing and having a safe place for my biggest passion in the choir room with Mrs. Regina Decker to learning the subject I later taught in the same classrooms with Mrs. Jill Switzer Shimer and Mrs. Sharyle Burwell, to finding a passion for English and reading "Harry Potter" for the first time (instead of the assigned book, my bad) in Mrs. Amy Cox and Mr. Nick Weicht‘s classes to, of course, venting and learning and having a support whenever I needed it in Jeremy Luna’s office. All of these educators, and so many more, impacted me far beyond the subjects they taught. I chose this career because I wanted to be like them, I still do. But if this bill passes, I can’t be.
If you’ve stuck with me this long, thank you. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, read the bill, ask questions to understand what it means for teachers in Indiana, and write/call the governor and your legislators and oppose the bill. If you want your children to have the kind of educators that I did, scream from the rooftops with me.
Link to the Bill: http://iga.in.gov/legislative/2022/bills/house/1134
