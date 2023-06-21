I often travel for work, going great distances to meet with colleagues all over the country. As an executive leader for Bosma Enterprises and as someone who is legally blind, I have had a variety of travel experiences — some great and others not so good.
I choose to use a sighted guide to help me navigate airports. Sometimes the process is seamless, and a great sighted guide can make for a great trip. Other times, poor assistance can make a trip challenging.
When I am traveling by myself, it is typically for work, but people experiencing vision loss, like everyone else, travel for a number of reasons. According to both the American Foundation for the Blind and National Eye Institute, there are an estimated 4.2 million Americans ages 40 and up that are visually impaired or blind. Additionally, approximately 63,657 youth ages 0-21 are legally blind. That’s a potentially large number of individuals with visual impairments traveling.
I am fortunate to live in Indianapolis, where the airport is staffed with well-trained, friendly and helpful guides. They even offer the option to call ahead to ensure assistance is ready curbside the moment you arrive. Sadly, I cannot say the same about my experiences in other cities.
For people who choose to use them, guides are essential to the safety and efficiency of those traveling with disabilities. They are responsible for helping people go from point A to point B. They also offer assistance with all of the incidental stops travelers make in an airport, including getting food, collecting baggage and finding ground transportation from the airport to their next destination. There truly isn’t an aspect of the travel experience that is untouched by a guide. Without that assistance, it would be very difficult for me to travel alone.
So how can the travel experience be improved for people with disabilities? It is important to ask what type of assistance is required. Some people may require a wheelchair, while others may not. Recently, I was in an airport in a large city. The person sent to assist me was insistent I use the wheelchair she brought, which I had to decline fairly aggressively. My preference when navigating an unfamiliar space is to simply hold onto the person guiding me just above their elbow and follow a half step behind them. Using this method, I take cues from their movements, such as turning left or right or going up or down an incline. It is also very helpful when guiding me to a chair; they place my hand on the back of the backrest. This indicates for me the direction I need to sit. It is never appropriate to guide by physically moving the person by pushing or pulling them.
I believe there are opportunities for additional training for guides assisting travelers living with disabilities. I call on decision makers in the travel industry to ensure there is adequate staffing with proper training to allow equitable access to transportation.
Bottom line, if you are ever unsure of how you can help, just ask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.