This Grandparents Day, which is Sunday, take some time to recognize the hard-working grandparents actively involved in shaping the lives of their grandchildren. This could include helping to raise them or being a positive role model or influence.
Grandparents may also speak about drugs, peer pressure and the increasing threat of fentanyl.
Drug education is beneficial for young people. It can help them make informed and responsible decisions. It can also help with avoiding potentially dangerous situations.
Resources like the Seniors’ Guide to Fentanyl and local drug education programs in Indiana are crucial in helping people stay informed and have access to preventative information.
When speaking to your grandkids, keep things age-appropriate and use language that is easy for a child or teen to understand.
There are different ways to discuss the topic depending on their age.
When speaking to teens or young adults, ask open-ended questions like “What do you know about fentanyl?” or “What are your thoughts on drug use?” and “Are you concerned about someone offering you drugs?”
This can help start a conversation and fill the void with factual information about fentanyl and its risks.
Share personal experiences and examples of peer pressure and how it was managed. While the approaches to peer pressure are much different today because of social media, the practical methods of handling or avoiding it can still be applied.
Teens can often experience significant peer pressure online through their social media platforms. Social media also glorifies drug and alcohol use.
Please encourage them to speak to their parents or caregivers and help them create a trusting environment with the people they live with. Get them to ask questions and voice their opinions, as this becomes the best way to share ideas and gain knowledge.
The opioid epidemic has shown no signs of slowing down.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, over 2,500 Indiana residents died of a drug overdose in 2021. Over 70% of the deaths were caused by fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.
Illegally made fentanyl comes in different forms. The powdered version is commonly mixed with cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine. It is also made into counterfeit pills that mimic prescription pain medication.
These pills are sold on social media platforms. Drug dealers use code words and emojis to advertise products, often targeting young people.
There are real risks; people would never know what they get when they buy illegal drugs online. Drug education can help young people make smart choices.
