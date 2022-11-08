Following are the remarks made by Indiana University Kokomo incoming chancellor Mark Canada during his Oct. 21 installation ceremony:
"If you are, like me, a baseball fan, you may recognize these words, uttered by the great Lou Gehrig: 'Today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.' Those words came to my mind as I was thinking about this moment, but not for the reason you might think.
I do consider myself fortunate to be working for my alma mater and specifically IU Kokomo because of the wonderful colleagues all around me today, but this day is not about me. It’s about us, united in our mission here at IU Kokomo and across all of education.
When you think about the current state of the world, 'lucky' may not be the first word that comes to mind. We have been enduring the worst pandemic in a century. War is raging in Europe. Each week, it seems, we learn of more violence and injustice arising from racism and hatred. These tragedies and travesties do not make us feel lucky, nor should they.
Those of us in education are lucky, though. We are lucky to be working in a profession that can change all of those things for the better.
Everyone in every profession and every walk of life plays a role in improving the world.
Every one of you here today can make a positive difference by doing your job well, acting in ways that lift others up instead of tearing them down, and participating constructively in a democratic society.
As Martin Luther King, Jr., said, '... even if it falls your lot to be a street sweeper, go on out and sweep streets like Michelangelo painted pictures; sweep streets like Handel and Beethoven composed music; sweep streets like Shakespeare wrote poetry; sweep streets so well that all the host of heaven and earth will have to pause and say,
‘Here lived a great street sweeper who swept his job well.’'
We all can be thankful that we are not doomed to a destiny of death and destruction. We — all of us humans alive today and all the ones who preceded us — created this world, and we can re-create it.
We can get it right this time, but we need to learn to use the two most powerful forces in the world: love and will. You all know about love, and I hope you have an abundance of it in your life, as I most certainly do, but too often we neglect our will — our conscious ability to choose and act.
Will was with Benjamin Franklin when he transformed himself from an unknown son of a tradesman to the most positively influential American in the world. Will was with Frederick Douglass, Harriet Jacobs, and Harriet Tubman when they exerted their powers to change their own lives and others' lives for the better.
Will was with Victor Frankl when he transformed the horrific experience of the Holocaust into an idea, captured memorably in his words, 'We had to learn ourselves and, furthermore, we had to teach the despairing men, that it did not really matter what we expected from life, but rather what life expected from us ...'
Will is with all of us here today. All we need to do is use it.
This is what makes us in education so lucky. We can lead the way. We not only can inspire our students and our communities to exert their will, as I am striving to do here today, but we can guide them toward the knowledge and the skills they need to use their will for good and for impact.
We educators can be — and must be — the positive forces that make everything else possible.
We train not only the health care workers who treat patients struck by the pandemic or other ailments, but also the scientists who devise preventions against illness. We train the business professionals who create innovations, jobs, and more.
We train the public servants who craft policy and negotiate peace. Finally, as an English professor with a deep appreciation for the arts and humanities, I want to stress that we in higher education cultivate creativity, empathy, inspiration, and wonder — the underappreciated forces that will help us turn racism into tolerance, injustice into justice, apathy into purpose, indolence into passionate energy, and hatred into love.
Every morning, when I come here to IU Kokomo, I have an opportunity to contribute to this glorious mission of higher education — and so do all my colleagues here beside and before me. Last month, I asked all of them to share their 'whys' — that is, the reasons why they do what they do.
The responses came flowing in — so many whys, about paying it forward, creating empathy, replacing darkness with light, and more.
Today, we celebrate that mission. To my colleagues here at IU Kokomo and in higher education in general, I say, 'Thank you for your tireless efforts.'
Although it may not always be apparent, you are making a positive difference. Anyone who knows history knows that we have come a long, long way. To those of you in government and business and the community, I say, 'We need your continued support to do this crucial work.'
Finally, to all of us together, I say, 'Onward.' We — all of us humans of every profession, race, age, orientation, and belief — control our destiny. Let us unite our heads, hands, hearts, and minds to make the world we imagine and need.
Then we all can consider ourselves the luckiest people on the face of the earth."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.