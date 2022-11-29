With just a few weeks left in 2022, we can safely say that it’s been an often-challenging year for Hoosiers looking to buy or sell a home. Higher mortgage rates put a strain on homebuyer budgets, adding hundreds of dollars in interest to the average monthly payment since January. Sellers hoping for more competition among buyers instead saw demand slow as rates rose.
Realtors helped both sides navigate the realities of a cooling market coming off a record-setting year for real estate in 2021. But looking at the bigger picture, there are still plenty of reasons to be thankful — even optimistic — about housing and homeownership in Indiana. Here are five to keep in mind:
Indiana real estate is still more stable — and affordable — than the nation-at-large.
Even in a tough year, nearly 80,000 properties have changed hands across Indiana through mid-November, close to our best pre-COVID annual pace. We’re running ahead of national trends: Since June, statewide home sales finished 12% below 2021, while the rest of the U.S. plunged more than 20% versus last year.
Healthy demand has helped stabilize Indiana housing even as mortgage rates nearly doubled from last fall, keeping median sale prices 12% ahead of last year (good news for sellers).
Homes also remain more affordable in Indiana than most of the country. Hoosiers spend less on housing as a percentage of personal income, and while our typical household earns 13% less than the national average, our housing dollar goes further — today’s U.S. median sale price ($379,100) is nearly 40% more than Indiana’s $236,000.
Inflation is starting to ease.
Speaking of affordability, October’s Consumer Price Index grew at an annual rate of 7.7%, lower than expected (and the lowest level of headline inflation since January). The good news caused mortgage rates to drop more than a half-percentage point in just a few days as the financial markets rallied.
Reinforced by a positive wholesale price report earlier this month, there’s growing hope that inflation is finally easing. If the Federal Reserve sees enough progress to pump the brakes on future rate hikes, improved conditions to save and borrow for a home will follow.
Buyers can find bargains in a changing market.
Mortgage rates are higher than last year, but the market isn’t all bad for homebuyers. As sales have slowed, more homes are available and median prices have fallen more than 5% since June. Determined buyers searching late in the year can still start 2023 with a great new home, building equity as they wait to refinance their loan at a lower rate.
Homeowners — and sellers — are still benefiting from rising property values.
Homeownership is still a great investment in Indiana, even with economic uncertainty lingering. A property purchased for $200,000 in 2017 has generated nearly $120,000 in equity for the fortunate Hoosier homeowner in the past five years — wealth that can be reinvested in home repairs or renovations, used to pay for college or pass along a legacy to kids or grandkids, saved as part of a retirement nest egg or tapped for other life priorities.
And the basics of supply and demand make it likely that property values and price appreciation will stay positive, comparing the state’s population and employment growth versus its limited housing inventory.
Finally, Indiana is a pro-homeowner state — Realtors want to keep it that way.
Realtors are thankful for every opportunity to help customers put down roots and build their futures in communities across the state. Our members have been champions of property tax relief and other pro-housing policies, and Indiana’s high homeownership rate is the payoff — we look forward to welcoming even more Hoosiers to the housing market in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.