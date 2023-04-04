Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to around 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of central Indiana. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These winds are expected outside of thunderstorms, and highest of these winds are expected in the late morning into the afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&