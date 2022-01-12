It was the annual Indiana Military and Veterans Legislative Day but unlike past years, Monday’s event was plagued by countless missing in action. Only seven of 728 members of Kokomo’s VFW Post 1152 joined the ride to the state capital in Indianapolis, and just an estimated 150 veterans, vendors and legislators participated in the program.
“This is our worst turnout ever,” remarked one disgruntled Kokomo veteran in attendance. Howard County Veteran Services report 6,012 veterans live here.
The backdrop curtain to the stage where the festivities took place read: “Hoosier Veterans Are the Best Investment Indiana Can Make.”
Jerry Paul, president of the Howard County Veterans Memorial Park, dismissed the banner as “worthless political folly.”
While David Capshaw, former VFW State Commander, asked “Why not vote for medical marijuana? Cannabis is the hot button issue this year,” he told Kokomo State Rep. Mike Karickhoff during a private meeting with the Post 1152 contingent, “veterans are using for PTSD. They go to Michigan to buy it, but they come back here and they are breaking the law. Weed, they’ve got to do something.”
Rep. Karickhoff was forthright, measured and understanding in his response to the heartfelt concern, while cognizant of the legislature’s political reality.
“Personally, I think the way to do it is to roll it out all at once,” he opined. “Typically, what’s happening across our country is they do it medicinally and then they do it recreationally. We need to make sure we have a way to measure it, label it, track it. I don’t want to set up a three-tier system. We need to create a model that you can do it all — you can sell it for recreation purposes, you can sell it for medicinal purposes. (DeKalb County Rep Ben Smaltz) has a bill that will put it in place and study it. That may not be what you want to hear, but I would rather get it all right to begin with, and Rep. Smaltz has a bill that will do that.
“I don’t believe it will happen,” Karickhoff answered this reporter. “I’m in leadership. I have been here 12 years; I know my way around the block. I don’t think it is going to happen. It is definitely not going to become law.”
That political reality hits home and hits hard for the family of former Navy officer Capshaw. His wife is suffering with Stage 4 cancer.
“It’s pretty sad when people that need something that will give them relief and possibly help them has to leave the state of Indiana just to get their needed medication,” he lamented. “That’s unconscionable. I do not believe that medical cannabis is the gateway to anything other than relief for medical problems.”
Jill Fewell, executive director of Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans, is also seeking relief for Vietnam Veterans.
“We are trying to find, thank and repay our Vietnam veterans,” said Fewell, who personally presented 61 events to 4,200 or more Indiana Vietnam Veterans in 31 counties since March. “About half of the 120,000 Indiana Vietnam-era veterans are not receiving benefits for multiple reasons. So, we are trying to help connect them to benefits, and if they do not want them themselves, there are benefits for family, there are caregiver benefits. Unfortunately, it has taken the government a long time to even recognize Agent Orange. In the last year there were four new presumptive illnesses associated with the Vietnam War, so we are trying to find these veterans and thank them, honor them.”
Jerry Paul, an equally popular and provocative veterans’ proponent, salutes Fewell’s activism.
“What I really like about it is these are non-veterans realizing they want to give back. It’s always about veterans and what they do or do not do, but it is also about those people who want to be a part of it, and they appreciate what you have done. We need more non-veteran participants to step up and help us because sometimes veterans are their own worst enemies.”
