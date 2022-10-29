At the beginning of your day, always ask, “how will my presence make a difference in the life of another in some way today?”
“Speak encouraging words to one another. Build up hope so you’ll all be together in this, no one left out, no one left behind. I know you’re already doing this; just keep on doing it.” (1 Thessalonians 5:11, The Message Bible.)
Leadership Expert John C. Maxwell shares, “We are called to add value to others. What does it mean to add value to others? It means to be intentional about serving others. It’s all about leaving others better than they were when you found them. It’s about enriching and enhancing the quality of life for others. We are here to be of service to others.”
The gospel according to the group Coldplay in their song “Adventure of a Lifetime,” suggests how another person might feel when you are adding meaning to their life.
“Now I feel my heart beating. I feel my heart beneath my skin. I feel my heart beating. Oh, you make me feel like I'm alive again. Alive again. Oh, you make me feel like I'm alive again.”
Jesus declared, “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly.” (St. John 10:10.)
Always strive to help others experience an increased meaning and purpose in their life by assisting them to experience a better life than they ever dreamed of.
Adding to the life of others means truly caring for them and viewing them as being very important. They are — we are — very important to God, you know!
You are worthy of having value added to you and you are compelled to add value to others. Just as you are the apple of God’s eye, the person next to you is also the apple of God’s eye. Just as you deserve value being added to your life, other people deserve to have value added to theirs.
Author Albert Pike shared, “What we have done for ourselves alone, dies with us; what we have done for others and the world, remains and is immortal.”
God challenges us every day to serve others by striving to add value to them!
I attended the NAACP Indiana State Conference Religious Leader Summit this past Thursday.
The Key Note Speaker, Leader in Higher Education Dr. Charlie Nelms, shared the phrase, “A Crisis of Credibility.” I believe when a fellow traveler in life is perceived as being unworthy to have value added to them, there is a fundamental element of society’s foundation beginning to erode.
Oh Evangelist Cathy, I want to “get a quick shout in!”
Giving value to others will help unlock your full life potential. By adding value to another in the spirit of reciprocity you will also be valued!
Author Zig Ziglar said, “You can have anything you want in life if you will help other people get what they want in life.”
So, how can I add value to you and bless you?
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
