Thanks to Charlie Bolen and Pete Shoup for blessing me. I know reciprocity will bless you!
Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church Kokomo, Indiana Minister of Music Fred McClung shared with me concerning beginning a project in life. “When starting your project, expect to improve over time. Proclaim this is a start and intend to improve!”
The Law of Reciprocity, or the The Law of Sowing and Reaping, shares we receive as a result of what we give or do to the same degree we give and do.
“He which soweth sparingly shall reap also sparingly; and he which soweth bountifully shall reap also bountifully.” (2 Corinthians 9:6.)
You will receive from others in proportion to your generosity, “Give, and it shall be given unto you; good measure, pressed down, and shaken together, and running over, shall men give into your bosom. For with the same measure that ye mete withal it shall be measured to you again.” (Luke 6:38.)
“God can pour on the blessings in astonishing ways so that you’re ready for anything and everything, more than just ready to do what needs to be done. As one psalmist puts it, He throws caution to the winds, giving to the needy in reckless abandon. His right-living, right-giving ways never run out, never wear out. This most generous God who gives seed to the farmer that becomes bread for your meals is more than extravagant with you. He gives you something you can then give away, which grows into full-formed lives, robust in God, wealthy in every way, so that you can be generous in every way, producing with us great praise to God.” (2 Corinthians 9:8-11, The Message Bible.)
In fact, get ready for this, when we bless others, we give God a bill! God shares with us, “Thou shalt have no other gods before me. For I the Lord thy God am a jealous God” (Exodus 20: 3,5.)
God does not have to, but because God is a “jealous God,” God will lavishly bless you when you bless someone else! Understand what you did for someone was good but you are not God. “God’s blessings are great and greatly to be praised.” (Psalm 145:3.)
Again you’re not God! God blesses in a more than reciprocal manner that will simply blow your mind!
Oh Evangelist Cathy, at this point I must get a quick shout in!
Concerning reciprocity, never become weary in blessing others. Always strive to do good to others. The benefits you will receive in being a blessing will be amazing!
As to blessing others, the gospel according to the recording group Rufus featuring Chaka Khan shares, “I just want you to know that once you get started, oh it's hard to stop. You can't stop, you just can't stop. When you get down, y'all, when you get down ain't no turnin' back, no.”
The gospel according to the Beatles on the album Abbey Road from the song "The End" shares, “And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.”
Always desire to be better in life and always invite positive reciprocity!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
