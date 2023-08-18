I am very appreciative for the Chief of Howard County Community Supervision, Dustin DeLong, for sharing with me that he views me as a "Champion for People!"
Dustin himself is truly a great champion for people. I know this personally!
One of the greatest things someone will ever do for another is help promote and encourage them to do and be better in life.
American author John C. Maxwell shared, “People who add value to others do so intentionally. I say that because to add value, leaders must give of themselves, and that rarely occurs by accident.”
Public Advocate and Consultant Willie Stroman shared, “In life, it’s very important to provide experience to someone that is inexperienced by guiding them to be successful if they will put their mind to it.”
Realtor with the Wyman Group and Retired Y.M.C.A. Director Dave Dubois shared, “You never know when a word of encouragement or hope will pay rich dividends in the life of another.”
Executive Director for the Howard County Historical Society, Anne Shaw, shared “You must meet people where they are. You must put in the time with them and invest in that relationship, always helping them to grow.”
It truly was my honor and blessing for six Mondays (July 10-Aug. 14) to facilitate a learning and training opportunity, The Summer Book Study and Guided Meditation Opportunity Event.
The sessions were held at the Kokomo Y.M.C.A. and sponsored by Howard County Community Supervision, First Friends Meeting of Kokomo and the Kokomo Family Y.M.C.A.
We studied Bishop T. D. Jakes’ book, “Disruptive Thinking.”
At the end of each session, I led the mindful meditation sessions, with one session being led by Ms. Jennifer Newsom, senior vice president and lead risk management officer at First Farmers Bank & Trust. Jennifer also served as an instructor on the book along with Ms. Tashawnna M. Summers, lead victim specialist for the Howard County Victim Assistance Program, Mr. Ricky Cannon, CEO of Cannon Enterprises, and myself.
I am very appreciative for the founder of The Gilead House in Kokomo, Ms. Reba Harris, for sharing her wisdom in class. Thanks go out to Mr. James Bennett III and Mr. Tim Bath of the Kokomo Tribune, and Mr. Pat Munsey of the Kokomo Lantern for providing coverage on this awesome learning opportunity!
I especially thank the wonderful participants who participated in the awesome experience!
An individual must ultimately put in the sweat equity needed to realize who or what they can become in life.
Bishop Jakes shared, “Others can inspire you, but ultimately the only thing that empowers you is what lies within you and learning how to better utilize what you’ve been given.”
Concerning championing the cause of another I hear Evangelist Cathy referencing St. Matthew 25:40, “Jesus shares, ‘Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”
Thank God for the champions in my life!
Be a champion for someone and help them advance in life!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families matter.
