We are encouraged to “be in the moment.”
Living in the present moment, or the “here and now,” means striving to be aware and mindful of what is currently happening around you and in your surroundings.
Enrollment Manager for Indiana University Purdue University Norma Fewell shares, “While we will walk together in life the experiences that we have in the moment will not be the same. They will exclusively belong to us alone.”
The Apostle Paul encourages us to, “See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, redeeming the time, because the days are evil.” (Ephesians 5:16)
As you travel through this holiday season, be mindful that while you are a co-traveler with “a whole lot” of other people you are also on a “solo field trip.” While you are pondering what your “next” in life will be, please take quality time to savor, appreciate and embrace “the moment.” Acknowledge what God has already encouraged and assisted you to accomplish in life.
Be in the precious moment and appreciate what God is doing for you and through you.
Lucius Annaeus Seneca, De Brevitate Vitae shares (On the Shortness of Life), “No one will bring back the years; no one will restore you to yourself. Life will follow the path it began to take, and will neither reverse nor check its course. It will cause no commotion to remind you of its swiftness, but glide on quietly. It will not lengthen itself for a king’s command or a people’s favor. As it started out on its first day, so it will run on, nowhere pausing or turning aside. What will be the outcome? You have been preoccupied while life hastens on. Meanwhile death will arrive, and you have no choice in making yourself available for that.”
What I share is not a statement of lamentation embracing the reality of it almost being a year since Evangelist Catherine L. Carson was “picked up” by the “God and Son Moving Company” and by her death transported to her “eternal address.” I only raise a point of reality.
I have “my ticket” for that same ride; still I’m not in a hurry to take that trip — but still ready!
Beloved, enjoy living your life by being a blessing to and for others.
Evangelist Cathy might share, “Take care in how you live. Jesus lived in the moment. He embraced and redeemed the time that he had. With the time that Jesus had he even changed the very world!”
Be very mindful that you are alive to make a definite difference in life. You have a great opportunity to exclaim, “Yes God is real!”
As you live in the moment be about bringing glory and honor to God.
“Even every one that is called by my name: for I have created him for my glory, I have formed him; yea, I have made him.” (Isaiah 43:7)
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
Redeem the time!
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter, and be safe!
Dr. Carson can be contacted at refreshingcoach@gmail.com
