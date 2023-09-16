“Do not grieve, for the joy of the Lord is your strength.” (Nehemiah 8:10.)
When looking at what is going on in life, some of the scenes can sometimes be overwhelming! Some of the events taking place in life just might cause you to enter the land of depression.
Well, permit me to deliver good news to you for some somewhat troubling times. Beloved, simply rest in the joy of knowing that there is a power greater than any chaos going on in the world today!
A great praise song concerning the power of God goes: “I get joy, joy thinking about what God’s done for me. I get joy, joy thinking about what God’s done for me. I can feel it in my hands. I can feel it in my feet. I can feel it all over me!”
Taking praise breaks should be a very active part of your spiritual formation. A praise break is a spontaneous opportunity to celebrate God.
At First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, whenever we enter corporate worship, we open up with a period called “Cares and Shares.” Here, needs and praises are lifted up in our worshiping community, city, state, country and world.
Charisma Magazine shared, “Your praise is one of the weapons of your warfare and you’re fighting a battle. … God says, ‘Because you offered that praise, I can rise up and fight this battle!’”
Your praise break is the spiritual dynamite needed for a wonderful refreshing, seeking the anointing of God. Always find time to offer to the Lord a sacrifice of praise!
The Psalmist could find joy in situations where there was little to no joy to be found. King David wanted the world to know that his joy was because of the goodness of God. “I will sing for joy at the works of Your hands.” (Psalm 92:4).
Happiness is great, but it depends on things going your way. Joy is the assurance that God is with you all the time. You can be joy-filled even when things are not going your way. In the midst of your grief and sadness, you can experience joy unspeakable in your heart. Praise celebrates the awesome power of God in your life.
There is an immutable fact about the blessing of God in your life that is so praise worthy. “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and today, and for ever.” (Hebrews 13:8.)
I hear Evangelist Catherine L. Carson saying, “God never fails and will always be there for you no matter what is going on in your life. Embrace the joy that comes from knowing and serving God. Always be available for a praise break. Remember the joy of the Lord is your strength!”
There should always be time in your schedule for praise breaks. Give God thanks for all God has done, is doing and will do for you. In fact, the very reason you have a schedule at all is because of God in the first place.
Right now, please repeat after me, “I get joy just thinking about what God’s done for me.”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice and mercy, be blessed real, real good, attend worship and families do matter.
