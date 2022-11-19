Nurse Practitioner Kelly Smith shares, “I have been everywhere in the land of there.” Now, “there” has no reference to a specific place, but “there” might imply that in life we do, from time-to-time, go in hot pursuit of something, someone or somewhere we believe will be an improvement/upgrade from where we are.
Beloved, we are at the front door of the winter holiday season. We will vision cast as to where we will press on toward our next season in life.
The “Theme From Mahogany” sung by Diana Ross asks a very important question about where our “next” will be located; “Do you know where you're going to? Do you like the things that life is showing you? Where are you going to? Do you know?”
Singer Judy Garland shares these lyrics of hope, “Somewhere over the rainbow, way up high. There's a land that I heard of once in a lullaby. Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue. And the dreams that you dare to dream Really do come true.”
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1.)
As we travel through life, let’s act as Abraham did while facing some apparent realities; “against hope believe in hope.” (Romans 4:18.) Believe that with God all things are possible!
Chaplain/Case Manager for the Kokomo Rescue Mission, Reverend Will Spencer, shares concerning life in any state, “It’s only up from here that matters. You might even hit rock bottom but it’s how you get back up that matters.”
Always seek the Lord as you travel to “there.”
When you get on the bus of change, have a goal. What needs to change? Know where the bus is headed. Do not just get on any bus promising that you will get “there” but not desire to know where “there” is located. Anywhere will take you “there” but where will you be? You will just be “there!”
Director of Birthright of Kokomo and Administrative Assistant for First Friends Meeting of Kokomo, Carrie Lupini, shares a great suggestion as to where one might desire to arrive in life.
“When I think of being in a better place than I am right now in this earthly life, this means letting God grow my heart so that I will be more loving and attentive to those that he puts in my path, letting go of all grievances and of anything that tries to disturb the peace he wants in our hearts,” Lupini said. “It also means looking for ways that I can be of service or encouragement in whatever present situation God has placed me in. This is what puts me in a better place because it helps others be in a better place. It’s not about me.”
Oh Evangelist Cathy I think you would say, shouting from those glorious regions beyond, “Beloved know where you are going!”
The gospel according to singer Michael Jackson shares, “Got to be there, got to be there (got to be there) In the morning.”
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe!
