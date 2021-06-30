Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.