Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with rain likely. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with rain likely. Low 52F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.