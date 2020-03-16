A week ago, we chatted a bit about the Amish way of life and covered some interesting questions some of you have had. Rita, from Lehman PA, said children are a gift from God, and said we’re blessed to have a loving home when that’s not always the case in foster care. Rita, you asked how I manage without losing my temper.
Guess what? I am human too. I get tested. There are times when I’m not as patient as I hope to be. Time and again, I find myself going to the Lord and repenting, then going to my little ones, hugging them, and telling them that Mama is sorry for not being gentle. Gulp. That’s honestly been hard for me to do. But then a friend pointed out to me that by apologizing to my children, I’m having the opportunity of setting an example for them to say, “I’m sorry,” is a blessing.
Yes, it does take someone much bigger than I to keep things running smoothly at our house. I get tested daily. I’ve been reading a book that is titled, “When Love is Not Enough” by Nancy Thomas. It’s written for children who’ve faced trauma and don’t respond to life as the average child would. It has helped me many times to understand why these dear little ones react so negatively to simple things that would only make another child feel loved and secure.
Rita had also shared how much she likes chocolate whoopie pies made by Amish folks that she also enjoys making. I don’t have her recipe, so I’ll pass the one on to you that is used at my uncle’s bakery each weekend. Enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.