Time is marching faster than I can keep up with. I can hardly believe that I’m almost halfway through my pregnancy. I'm due in July. As of now, we don’t know whether they’ll be a boy or girl, but then what does it matter? Either way, we love him or her to pieces. It’s like I told my cousin the other day, "Even if this is child number six, I have never before been more in love with my unborn child."
I was overjoyed a few weeks ago when we heard the baby’s heartbeat for the first time, and then last week, we got the ultrasound. We watched the cutest hands, less than an inch long, waving happily. Why aren't there words for those unbelievable moments? Julia and Austin were elated to be able to see it for themselves.
The children can’t wait. Every night Julia wants to talk about when the baby is coming during quiet time. This morning she declared that she figured out exactly how I can fit all six children on the recliner with me and rock them all at once. She’s all into helping us pick out a name.
While some Amish communities stick with using only one name, our community goes by two names besides the last name. My second name is Beth, named after my mother’s girlhood best friend. Choosing a name for the baby is a highlight. In some Amish communities, names get reused a lot, naming their little ones after family members or friends, sometimes people start using nicknames to cut down on confusion. While I like naming my children after people I appreciate, the more significant issue to me is that it is a name with an appropriate meaning that Daniel and I are fully agreed on.
I don’t know what the baby will be named as of yet, but I am eager to keep looking for ideas and brainstorming about it. This time my prayer is that God would show Daniel what the final decision will be. I like the accounts in the Bible where God gave the inspiration for names that fitted the newborn child. I’m a bit partial to Bible names, yet I don’t feel stuck or bound to them if we all stick to only those we’ll end up with lots of repeats.
A dish that I have enjoyed over the past months is Grandma’s creamy noodles.They turned out fantastic, now here is a recipe for you to try for yourself!
GRANDMA'S CHEESY ONE-POT NOODLES
1 quart chicken broth
1 quart water
4 teaspoons chicken bouillon
1 1 /2 teaspoons salt
1 pound medium noodles
1 (10½ oz.) can cream of chicken soup*
1 /2 cup melting cheese (such as Velveeta)
Bring first four ingredients to a boil in a large kettle.In the meanwhile, melt butter over medium heat, continue to heat until butter is nice and brown then add cheese and chicken soup, keep heating until cheese has melted.
Once the water mixture comes to a boil add noodles and bring to a boil again. Next add butter mixture and remove from heat. Let set a couple hours and the noodles are ready to stir and eat! You can always add more or less liquid to strike your fancy.
