I want to fill you in on the dearest person to me on earth, my husband Daniel Yoder. I got to know him 14 years ago and was immediately impressed with his easy-going personality and Godly character. To this day I’m still impressed and yes, I’m in love, in spite of so many changes since then.
Last night as Daniel was sitting in the living room, and we were ready for our bedtime Bible story, he asked, “Who wants to sit with Daddy?”
There was a quick scramble of kids shouting, “I’ll sit with you,” including one from me. In seconds, he was piled up by children. In that moment, I knew it was more needful for the children to have their daddy than it was for me and besides that, I had children piled up around me as well. Then my mind flips to my goal of holding our family devotions. Gulp. What happened to it? I haven’t discarded the idea, but right now, there are five little “love tanks,” as my dad would call them, that need lots of tender loving care, especially for those who had the trauma of being moved from their home to ours.
I’m okay to share my husband and I’m thrilled to share him with my children. It is of tremendous value for me to observe all of them bonding with him. Then, there are those moments where I just need my man. Let me add, though; I have found Daniel’s advice to be profoundly true, though. Recently he encouraged me with the thought that the less we expect out of life the more joy we have.
Daniel and I have found a balance that works for us. It’s not so much the need to have what we want, or the time we get doing special things together, as much as we always have our hearts set to love and please each other, and always have each others’ backs. No matter what. And you know children are much smarter than we give them credit.
So, back to Daniel. Besides being impressed with his calm, steady character, I was also intrigued by his beautiful wavy hair. In the summertime, when he works outside, his hair turns honey-colored. In the winter, it returns to dark brown. And who gives Amish folks their haircuts, you ask? At our house, Daniel does most of it, and I do what’s harder for him to reach. And for the boys, I usually do the two little ones, and Daniel does Austin.
It seems like a long time ago, so many things could have changed since then, but then I also stand in awe of the love from our Heavenly Father that does not grow old and even keeps things from tearing at the seams when all odds are against you. Now even though I do love my man like no other earthly love, I am very aware that we are a couple just like any others, and that is solely the Lord who has built and established it all.
Talking about those days makes me want to share a wedding recipe with you that we used on our special day.
