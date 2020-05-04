Good morning from the Yoders, These quiet, pleasant mornings are almost addictive. Once you get started, it’s hard to miss a single one. For years I’ve dreamed of being able to rise earlier to soak in the wonders and freshness of the morning, yet with rising many times during the night to attend to the needs of little ones, I just couldn’t make the pull. You all were right, I need the reminders you’ve been giving me that they do grow up so fast. Often when you are in the middle of something, you don’t see that side as much.
I liked how Jeanette, from Dayton Ohio, shared a quote her high school history teacher wrote on the blackboard. “Time is. Man marches on.” How profound. It’s my seasons changing, but God’s time is actually not being altered.
Julia, 8, is eager to keep growing up and being our young lady and right-hand helper with the children and housework. She dreams of having an orphanage someday.
Austin, 5, can’t wait until he’s old enough to help Daddy in the shop. Rayni, 3, has a soft mother heart and loves babies. She keeps asking when she’ll be a real mommy. Now Jesse, 2 and a half, will surely be into some sort of adventures. Elijah, who just turned two, is into balls and bats more than the older boys were at that age and is completely proud of his skills.
Now what am I looking forward to while time keeps flying by? I hope to take time to think about the future that is simply to have an ever closer walk with the Lord. There is nothing more rich and meaningful to me than to commune with Him, and I know there really is so much more there for us yet, as we are His dear children. I am excited to work for Him until the day I see His loving face. I know it will have been worth it all.
Now for a family favorite recipe to wrap up. Julia has been begging me to let her make spaghetti for dinner, so here’s Daniel’s favorite spaghetti, a pizza version of course.
