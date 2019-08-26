Legal system coddles defendant
Imagine walking your children in what is supposed to be a quiet residential neighborhood.
You’re pushing your 18-month-old daughter in her stroller. Your 5-year-old son is right there with you as well.
Then all hell barrels around the bend and into your life in the form of a car speeding in a residential zone.
The car jumps the sidewalk and slams into the stroller, ripping both children from your hands.
Kevin Foy doesn’t have to imagine what that is like. He lived it last year in the 9600 block of White Oak Avenue in Munster.
And on Monday, he watched in a Lake County criminal courtroom as the conjurer of the nightmare, Nicholas C. Heppner-Lundin, received a slap on the wrist for a degree of recklessness that could have wiped out Foy’s world.
Thankfully, Foy’s precious children survived.
Heppner-Lundin, 21, admitted to police he was out joyriding with friends when the utterly preventable tragedy occurred Aug. 18, 2018.
Prosecutors cut a plea deal with the defendant, allowing him to plead guilty to one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. On Monday, the judge saw fit to essentially let Heppner-Lundin off the hook with no real level of punishment.
He’ll serve a year on probation and must remain enrolled at Purdue University.
As his college classes resume this fall, we all should remember that two young children were nearly denied any chance of ever attending school — or doing anything else in life beyond the ages of 18 months and 5 years, respectively.
The (Munster) Times
City should cut all ties with mayor’s son
Let’s say you’re the head of an organization and an employee resigned after pleading guilty to drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
And it was an ugly scene.
Police found a loaded handgun in the employee’s car, and he, reportedly, had no permit to carry the gun. According to police, he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test and started a verbal confrontation with officers, threatening to sue them.
After the employee’s guilty plea and resignation, would you, as head of the organization: (A) Cut ties with him? Or (B) Hire him as a contractor?
Almost certainly, you would want to disassociate your organization from the former employee, and you would choose option A.
But that’s not how it works in Anderson city government, at least not when the troubled former employee’s father is the mayor.
Evan Broderick, son of Mayor Tom Broderick, is the man in the scenario above. The incident happened in September 2018. A month later, Evan Broderick pleaded guilty and resigned as the city’s assistant city attorney.
But the city continues to use him for legal representation.
Then there’s the younger Broderick’s record of being in trouble with the law:
• In 2001, he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor battery in Florida.
• In 2003, he was arrested in Delaware County on a drunken driving charge.
• In 2007, he was arrested in Pendleton on a misdemeanor public intoxication charge.
(However, in 2013, a Marion County Superior Court expunged and sealed Broderick’s criminal records.)
So, when Lanane decided to bring back Evan Broderick to work on behalf of the city, he was bringing back not only a man who had pleaded guilty to drunken driving and leaving the scene of an accident in the fall, he was also bringing back a man who had been arrested at least three other times since 2001 on charges ranging from battery to public intoxication.
So ask yourself, if you were the mayor or the city attorney, would you want to continue this person’s association with Anderson?
That’s an easy one, right?
The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.