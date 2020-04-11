To the family of The Late E. P. Severns Evangelist Catherine and me send our prayers and love.
The late comedienne Joan Rivers’ catch phrase was “can we talk?” Can we talk? Ministry organization Compassion UK shared, “While Jesus died for all our sins, the true miracle is His resurrection.”
Now we are at the front door of the Easter Experience.
Can we talk? I urge each one of us, now matter what the day brings us, to take a page from the late Bill Withers.
“When I wake up in the morning, love and the sunlight hurts my eyes. And something without warning, love bears heavy on my mind. Then I look at you and the world’s alright with me. Just one look at you. And I know it’s gonna be a lovely day!”
Can we talk? If you do not know me, my trademark is hugging. I embrace this as an extension of the Apostle Paul’s suggestion that we “greet one another with an holy kiss.” (Romans 16:16) But I understand that hugging is not always appropriate (I have learned this). And it’s definitely not now during the COVID-19 pandemic —hugging is out!
We all must deal with doing some things differently during this time.
I was so encouraged by Sister Lori Boston, who shared with me, “Pastor Mike, I miss your hug, you are a huggy bear! But we will hug again!” I so agree with you, Sister Boston!
Beloved, believe that the time will come when we are in a“new normal.” We will resume our normal activities.
Can we talk? Sister Pamela Roberts of Zion Tabernacle shares, “These times call for strong faith in Jesus — the outcome of no fear!”
“Keep your eyes open, hold tight to your convictions, give it all you’ve got, be resolute, and love without stopping.” (1 Corinthians 15:13-14)
“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles, they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.Isaiah 40:31)
Can we talk? The resurrection of Jesus Christ reminds us that God is still in control. Despite what things might sometimes look like God still has, and will always have, the last say. This penultimate truth is the foundation of encouragement.
“Encouragement is more than prayers and notes. God can use us through many verbal, emotional, practical, and spiritual ministries. And anyone can be an encourager,” Author and conference speaker Jeanne Zornes said.
In these times we need encouragement and we need to be encouragers. Can we talk? Encourage others. Assure them while we all experience times like Good Friday, remember that Easter Sunday is always just around the corner!
Can we talk? You want some more encouragement? Remember what Jesus said, “I am the Living One; I was dead, and now look, I am alive for ever and ever!”. (Revelation 1:18)
This too shall pass. I’m just saying!
Happy Easter!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), and families matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.