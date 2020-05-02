Beloved I pray these words today will bless and comfort you & yours “real, real, good!”
The old African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child” embraces the need to live and participate in a supportive society. I’d like to edit the phrase today, because it takes a village to help us get through life.
During this COVID-19 pandemic, and just in our life in general, we need people that we can confide in to help us get through life.
As we strive to negotiate what is now known as “the new normal,” we must look at where we are now, where we began, and where we are going. A saying attributed to British writer and lay theologian C.S. Lewis, “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.”
A colleague, and also a coach of mine, Dr. Phyllis Mogielski-Watson, founder of The Journey Center, is one person I share my life with. My sharing with “Dr. Phyl” does not diminish who I am, but it does speak to the goodness and grace of God toward me.
This lets us know that when we seek counsel, it does not diminish who you are, nor devalues your love of, and obedience toward, God. I believe there are many persons in your village, from a wide range of positions, who can help you along your way.
“Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.” (Proverbs 15:22)
“And Christ himself gave some, apostles; and some, prophets; and some, evangelists; and some, pastors and teachers; For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry, for the edifying of the body of Christ:” (Ephesians 4:11-12)
Dr. Phyl shares, “Coaching appears in many formats. Some examples include, spiritual, sports team, career, financial, parenting, or life coaching. The purpose of working with an effective coach is to pinpoint what is most important. To define and create personal and individual life goals. A coach will create space for you to identify and optimize meaning. To discover your sense of purpose and understand your personal passions. A coach will hold you accountable, so you are creating instead of idling. Effective coaching will result in inspiring your unlimited possibilities. You will know you have an advocate. Someone who is championing right alongside you as you discover and implement your dreams.
“A coach will remind you healing and creating are impossible when living in survival mode. Learn to thrive and reach your limitless potential. Dream big and then dream even bigger!”
There is no “disconnect” between coaching and spirituality.
The Late Pastor Harry Emerson Fosdick said, “Preaching is personal counseling on a group basis.”
You belong to the village. Embrace it and help brighten the corner where you live.
Next week in part seven, let’s “go to church” smiling and shouting before the victory is won!
I’m just saying!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.