Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High 81F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.