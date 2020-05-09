Beloved, I pray these words today will bless and comfort you & yours real, real, good!
Have you been watching ESPN’s docuseries “The Last Dance” about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls NBA Championship team? It’s something to smile about!
What a major and welcomed opportunity for some sports refreshment. Its like water for people thirsting for some new sports-related programming!
Churches and some other places opening back up is such a great blessing. Something to really smile about. Smiling is so important.
The lyrics to a popular song written by Mark Fisher and Joe Goodwin in 1928 shares a great benefit to smiling, “When you’re smiling, when you’re smiling, the whole world smiles with you.”
Spiritually, smiling helps us claim the victory in any battle, before the battle is actually won. Smiling boldly announces that our faith is strong especially during trial.
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)
“Those who look to Him are radiant, and their faces shall never be ashamed.” (Psalm 34:5 ESV)
We have a choice in life, either we can smile or frown. Reverend Mindy Mayes Pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Noblesville shared how she’s smiling.
“I recognize that life and times get hard, especially in the midst of this global pandemic,” she said. “But, I’m trying to remain positive. I try to remember the promises God has not only for me, but for you, and all those around us. Every day, I find something positive, to bring some brightness, some cheer, and some joy to my day. I also try to smile, even during the hard times.”
Gospel recording legend Kirk Franklin wrote about this in his song, “I smile.” “I smile, even though I hurt see I smile. I know God is working so I smile. Even though I’ve been here for a while, I smile, I smile.’
Smiles do so much for us that it affects our mental, physical, and spiritual health. Did you know smiling can boost your immune system, elevate joy, reduce stress and improve your mood and the mood of people around you? It’s been stated that takes less work to smile than to frown. Smile and hopefully, you’ll make somebody’s day.
My friend, Dr. Phyllis Mogielski-Watson said, “A smile is more than a facial expression. It is a contagious gesture that impacts the way you feel and broadcasts joy to the world. The simple act of a smile brightens your eyes. It produces happy feelings and sends relaxation messages throughout your body. Smiling boosts your immune system and produces a positive mood. Brighten your mood today — smile. Share a smile with others and brighten their mood, too.”
Look in the mirror at least at the beginning of, in the middle of, and at the end of your day and smile!
I’m just saying!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.