The late recording artist Al Jarreau has a song with a Swahili title “Nitakungodea Milele” meaning in English “I will be here for you.” The bridge goes, “I will be here for you, baby, when you are far away. I will be here for you, baby, let me love you."
Because of the pandemic, we live in a time of distance and distancing. However, we are a relational people. We are interconnected and interrelated.
While on one hand, our very DNA is to be in relationship with others (Genesis 1:27), we must also be cautious and careful right now for our health.
We must be social distancing, however, we cannot be distant to each other. God charges us to be in relationship with our brothers and sisters in a caring and responsible manner.
While caring for and loving someone can sometimes be challenging to us, we must desire good for them. God promises us, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)
Remember when you were in need and Jesus shared with you “whoever comes to me I will in not cast out." (John 6: 37b)
Yes, always be cautious and careful when you welcome someone but still be willing to be there for another and show some love to them.
The Apostle Paul declares,
"For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord." (Romans 8:38-39)
A word of caution, sometimes we want to say so much but it is very important that we are mindful of what we say to someone and when we say it.
Charles Mccoskey in his “McCoskovian Theory Post” wrote, "A smart person knows what to say, a wise person knows whether to say it or not."
A friend of mine Debbie Shearer pointed out, “These eight weeks have been a gift from God. What message did He want to communicate with us and did we listen to it? Guess what, it’s still not too late."
Again, Apostle Paul wrote, “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.” (1 Corinthians 13:13)
Jesus shares, like the Al Jarreau song,“Nitakungodea Milele” He will be with us! “Behold, I stand at the door, and knock: if any man hear my voice, and open the door, I will come in to him, and will sup with him, and he with me.” (Revelation 3: 20)
What a decree of love. Guess what? When we bless others God blesses us, just because.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship (in whatever way possible for you), families matter and be safe.
