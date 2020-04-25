Evangelist Cathy and I send our prayers and love out to the family of the late Marcia A. Campbell!
Have you ever felt like crying? Has your situation in life, or in the life of another you know, (or do not know but have heard about), filled you with sorrow and pain?
Recently, I was involved in a Zoom healing session with a group of pastors. Pastor Kendah Ward of Re-New-U Ministries talked about feelings.
“In the midst of all that is going on in my life right now, I am angry with God, I am wounded, I am sad, I am experiencing a number of emotions,” Ward said. “All I have left is a cry. The only thing that’s getting me through is the word of God.”
She shared a scripture that has offered comfort during this time.
“Hear my cry, O God; listen to my prayer. From the ends of the earth I call to you, I call as my heart grows faint; lead me to the rock that is higher than I. For you have been my refuge, a strong tower against the foe. I long to dwell in your tent forever and take refuge in the shelter of your wings.”(Psalm 61:1-4)
Crying is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of true strength. And, it’s refreshing.
Bluitt and Son Funeral Home attendant Yvonne Edington shared, “Crying to me is a beautiful relief. When my heart is broke I can still cry tears of joy. The beauty of it is a cleansing to my soul!”
“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning” (Psalm 35:5)
So now you’re wondering, Brother Mike when will the morning come for me? My reply, when it comes, and oh it’s coming!
“They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.” (Psalm 126:5)
Author and pastor of the Brooklyn Tabernacle Jim Cymbala shared, “No matter where God has brought us from or how he has delivered us in the past, we will all face problems, both now and in the future. The Psalmist (David) has just finished praising God for delivering his people from captivity, but he now does a 180-degree turn, crying out for the Lord to restore the fortunes of his people in the midst of harsh conditions in an arid and barren land.
Nevertheless, God’s people can still rejoice, because of the promise from God that the Psalmist shares with us: “Those who sow in tears will reap with songs of joy… God says to us, ‘You do your part – sow in tears, give the situation to me, trust me even in the hard place– and I’ll do mine… I will add the blessing and, in due time, I will give you a harvest.’”
My friend I encourage you, using my preacher voice, if all you have left is a cry, go ahead and cry. Say yeah! Whatever you are experiencing this too will pass. We will come through this together!
I’m just saying.
