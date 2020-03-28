Bishop James R. Oneal and I often discuss theology and he asked me, “Pastor Mike, what do you think of these days and times?”
Because of that question, I am challenged to help provide some hope for these days and times. Therefore, this is the first of a series entitled “Riding the Storm Out.” This title is not original, I have taken inspiration from REO Speedwagon. This series will last at least until the “all clear signal” is sounded by the medical experts.
During this pandemic, we sometimes experience situations that are not positive and not of our own doing, as with COVID-19.
We will also sometimes experience situations that are not positive because of something for which we are responsible. Spoiler alert: I’m not only a member of this group sometimes I’m the President of the group.
No matter what, each and everyday we must effectively play the hand we are holding, so to speak.
In the case of dealing with something you had no control over first engage in a season of prayer seeking the guidance of God. Then seek God’s grace, mercy, and wise counsel. Then follow that counsel. Be in a posture of thanksgiving and praise to God. This might be difficult but still find the strength to do it.
In the instance of dealing with something for which we personally responsible, we must first seek the guidance of God. Then seek God’s grace, mercy, forgiveness, and follow the wise counsel of God. Make amends if possible. Be in a posture of thanksgiving and praise to God. This might be difficult, but find the strength to do it!
Make sure to find grace, mercy, forgiveness, and love for yourself (Matthew 22:39).
I looked up the meaning of the phrase, “this too shall pass.” According to quora.com, an online community forum, the popular phrase that the difficult thing being suffered will pass away, as difficult things have passed for those who have gone before us.
The Late Reverend Timothy Wright said, “I’m so glad troubles don’t last always. May not come when you want Him But He’s on time. All your burdens I know the Lord will help you to bear. Weeping may endure for a night. Keep the faith it will be alright. Trouble don’t last always!”
“Who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” (2 Corinthians 1:4)
“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” (John 16:33)
Let’s move through this together, trusting in the Lord. Whatever you are experiencing, this too will pass.
I’m just saying!
Peace with justice, be blessed real, real good, attend worship, and families matter.
